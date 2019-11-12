School closings & delays

Man accused of trying to kidnap child at bowling alley

GRANDVILLE, Mich.  — A man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly trying to kidnap a child at a Grandville bowling alley.

It happened around 9:38 p.m. at Fairlanes Bowling located at 3335 Fairlanes Ave. in Grandville.

Police say 41-year-old Donald Zeigler tried to pick up an 8-year-old girl and carry her outside the building but put her down and ran away when he was confronted.

Investigators were quickly able to identify him and took him into custody a few hours later.

On Tuesday, he was arraigned on a kidnapping charge.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Grandville police at 616-538-6110 and select option 2.

1 Comment

