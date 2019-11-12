× No charges filed in investigation of Kzoo Co. Treasurer’s Office

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No charges will be filed following a probe into the Kalamazoo County Treasurer’s Office.

Michigan State Police began an investigation in October 2018 over accounting abnormalities that were found in the treasurer’s office.

The investigation focused on how money was used in the Kalamazoo County Tax Reversion Fund. Ultimately, investigators decided not to file charges.

Investigators say Kalamazoo County officials were cooperative and forthcoming during the investigation, including Treasurer Mary Balkema.