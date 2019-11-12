School closings & delays

No charges filed in investigation of Kzoo Co. Treasurer’s Office

Posted 2:49 PM, November 12, 2019, by

A file photo of Kalamazoo County Treasurer Mary Balkema.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No charges will be filed following a probe into the Kalamazoo County Treasurer’s Office.

Michigan State Police began an investigation in October 2018 over accounting abnormalities that were found in the treasurer’s office.

The investigation focused on how money was used in the Kalamazoo County Tax Reversion Fund. Ultimately, investigators decided not to file charges.

Investigators say Kalamazoo County officials were cooperative and forthcoming during the investigation, including Treasurer Mary Balkema.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.