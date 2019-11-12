Open Enrollment Tips from Priority Health

- Open Enrollment runs from Friday, November 1, 2019 to Sunday, December 15, 2019.
- The open enrollment period, also known as OEP, is the annual period of time when individuals can enroll in Qualified Health Plan either through the federal Marketplace or a private insurer like Priority Health.
- During OEP, you can enroll yourself and/or your family in a health insurance plan for the following year.
- You need to enroll or renew your health plan before the deadline (Dec. 15) to receive coverage in 2020. If you miss the deadline you won’t be eligible for coverage again until next year’s OEP, unless you experience a qualifying life event (marriage, baby, moving, etc.).
When shopping for a new insurance plan, use a quick checklist:
- Consider you and your family’s health care needs
- Research all available plan options
- Eliminate plans that exclude your preferred doctor, prescriptions or any medical services you know your family will need in 2020
- Determine whether you want more health coverage and higher premiums, or lower premiums and higher out-of-pocket costs
- Enroll in a new plan or make changes to your current coverage before the deadline on December 15, 2019
- Priority Health has a helpful “Health Insurance 101” downloadable guide that provides tips and insider knowledge to make shopping for health insurance a breeze.
Contact Priority Health
- Call our enrollment specialists toll-free at 833.489.5443. We're available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m
- Visit Priorityhealth.com for more information