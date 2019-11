× Police cruiser among several cars involved in Wyoming crash

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming police cruiser is among one of several cars involved in a crash during Tuesday morning’s commute.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Chicago Drive near the ramp to 196 in Wyoming.

Police on scene say there were two crashes in that area, one of which involved a police cruiser.

We’re told one crash involved three cars and another involving up to five cars

No word on injuries.