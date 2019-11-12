Redistricting Commission application workshops start Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — If you’ve ever wanted a hand in the election process here in Michigan, now’s your chance. The Secretary of State’s Office will be hosting workshops to apply for positions on the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

The Michigan Constitution was amended in November 2018 to give citizens the role of drawing out district lines for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives, and the U.S. Congress.

“The invitation for all eligible registered voters to submit applications to serve on the Redistricting Commission is the beginning of Michigan’s effort as one of the first states in the nation with a citizen-led redistricting process,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a release.

Thirteen Michiganders will be selected at random for the commission, which will be comprised of 4 citizens who affiliate with the Republican Party, 4 who affiliate with the Democratic Party, and 5 who have no major-party affiliations. Each member of the Redistricting Commission will get about $40, 000 in compensation for their time and efforts plus possible reimbursement for travel and expenses.

Workshops assisting with the application process start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, 11/13 in room 108 of Sneden Hall at GRCC, 435 E. Fulton Street in Grand Rapids, and Thursday 11/14 at El Concilio at 930 Lake Street in Kalamazoo. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. both days.

Interested applicants must be legally able to vote in the state of Michigan and available for the commission in fall of 2020. The maps drawn will be put into action in November of 2021 and become law by December 31st 2021 for the 2022 election cycle. For more information on joining the commission visit RedistrictingMichigan.org.