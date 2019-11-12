Schoolcraft knocks off four-time defending state champion Bronson

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. -- Schoolcraft is advancing to the Division 3 regional final after knocking off four-time defending state champion Bronson in the semifinal. The Eagles won in straight sets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16 to advance as they get set to face Niles Brandywine on Thursday night at Schoolcraft high school.
