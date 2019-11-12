Spoof calls making the rounds in Ionia Co.

IONIA, Mich. — Scammers are spoofing Ionia County dispatch numbers and other government agencies in the Ionia area.

Ionia County Central Dispatch reminds residents to not give personal information out if you receive calls like this. Scammers are able to disguise their locations as local numbers similar to the one viewed in the Facebook post below. They’re often times trying to gain bank account information.

Officials say to ignore these calls and if you receive a call back number from dispatch it will be (616) 527-0400.