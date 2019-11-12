School closings & delays

Spoof calls making the rounds in Ionia Co.

Posted 9:16 PM, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23PM, November 12, 2019

IONIA, Mich. — Scammers are spoofing Ionia County dispatch numbers and other government agencies in the Ionia area.

Ionia County Central Dispatch reminds residents to  not give personal information out if you receive calls like this. Scammers are able to disguise their locations as local numbers similar to the one viewed in the Facebook post below. They’re often times trying to gain bank account information.

Officials say to ignore these calls and if you receive a call back number from dispatch it will be (616) 527-0400.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.