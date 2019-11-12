× Suspect arrested after threatening neighbor with shovel in Ionia County

ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after an assault complaint in Ionia County.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Monday on Stauffer Drive in Orleans Township.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found a resident of the home had threatened to assault their neighbor with a shovel.

While investigating, another neighbor threatened to shoot a responding deputy if they harmed the suspect in the assault.

The deputies were able to arrest the original suspect in the assault.

Luckily no one was hurt.

The Ionia County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine if the resident threatening to shoot the deputy will be charged.