Tips lead to arrest in theft investigation

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police arrested the suspect in a number of thefts in the Westwood neighborhood.

Blair Marcellus Parker was arrested and confessed to involvement in the crimes including 2 counts of first-degree home invasion, 2 counts of larceny in a building, and 3 counts of larceny from a motor vehicle. The 27 year old recently moved to Kalamazoo from the Detroit area and is also being held on a charge from Wayne County for carjacking.

The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department tells FOX 17 they are grateful for the influx in tips related to this case that led them to Parker.

If anyone has information on this or any other open investigation in the area, please contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at (269) 343-0551 or Silent Observer.