Two arraigned for passing counterfeit bills in multiple counties

Posted 5:51 PM, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:52PM, November 12, 2019

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Chicago natives are being charged with multiple felonies after attempting to pass counterfeit bills in counties around West Michigan counties.

Dajana Ramsey, 23, and Daveon Williams, 25, were arraigned in Mecosta County Tuesday, each with 3 counts of Felony Uttering and Publishing/Counterfeit, both with a $150,000 bond. Williams had an additional arrest warrant for possession of counterfeit bills from Allegan County.

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Deputies tell FOX 17 the pair are being investigated by several county and state police departments in West Michigan as well as the U. S. Secret Service.

