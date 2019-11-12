School closings & delays

Weather Channel comes to Bangor after massive snowfall

Snow on Nov. 12, 2019 in near Bangor, Mich.

BANGOR, Mich.  — The Weather Channel made a trip to West Michigan on Tuesday morning.

Mike Seidel posted a video of himself beneath a tree shaking off some of the 24 inches that fell on the area from Monday night to Tuesday.

After receiving several inches of snow Monday morning, a second wave of lake effect snow made its way to the lakeshore due to Arctic air moving over the warmer waters of Lake Michigan. A winter storm warning is in effect until 5 p.m. in several counties, including Van Buren.

The Arctic air moving into West Michigan is setting records for maximum high temperatures.

In Grand Rapids, the record for coldest high temperature for Nov. 11 was set in 1920 at 27 degrees. Tuesday’s forecast is a high of 23.

FOX 17 meteorologists are forecasting another system that will drop another 1-2 inches across the viewing area Wednesday night. By Thursday, temperatures are expected to moderate into the mid-30s.

