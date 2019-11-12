× West Michigan walloped by feet of lake snow

WEST MICHIGAN — Our first real bout of lake effect snow has yielded 1″ to 2″ snowfall rates per hour with totals between one to two feet! West Ottawa, western Allegan, and Van Buren Counties have been particularly hard hit.

According to measured reports to the National Weather Service, Bangor in Van Buren County has tallied a whopping 24″. Glenn in Allegan County 22″, Keeler in Van Buren County 18.3″, and Grand Junction in Van Buren 17″. Bloomingdale had 9.8″ also in Van Buren County. Castle Park in Allegan County reported 11.6″.

South/west of Grand Rapids wasn’t the only locations that picked up heavy lake effect. Counties north/west in Oceana and Mason also had high tallies. Scottville in Mason County had 12″. See the image below from the National Weather Service on snowfall amounts/reports from around the area.

Heavy lake effect snow is not the only thing we are dealing with. All of Michigan is firmly entrenched in a polar airmass with high temperatures today and Wednesday only in the 20s. In fact, we will likely break the coldest high temperature set on this date of 27 degrees way back in 1894 and again in 1920. I expect to break that record with a forecast high today of 23 degrees. Hundreds of record are being smashed nationally from this early season polar airmass.

Warnings and advisories remain in effect this afternoon until the snow tapers off. See image below.

The featured image in this story was taken in/around Saugatuck by Birdie Holly. Clearly, that young man is up to his waist in snow! Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.