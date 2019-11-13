1 Person Dead After Crash in Barry Co

IRVING TOWNSHIP. Mich — Police say that 1 person is dead following a crash Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 2-vehicle crash on W State Rd, near the intersection of Grange Rd, just after 9:30am Wednesday morning. Police say the 2 vehicles hit each other head-on.

According to police, there was only 1 person in each of the vehicles. They say that 1 person has so far died as a result of their injuries in the crash.

Michigan State Police had a section of W State Rd closed down Wednesday morning so they could investigate.

A cause is still being investigated.

