22 presidential candidates listed for Michigan primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Eighteen Democrats and four Republicans, including President Donald Trump, are currently listed as candidates in Michigan’s March primary.

Tuesday was the deadline for leaders of the state Democratic and Republican parties to add names to a list released Friday by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. They added no new candidates.

Dec. 13 is the deadline for those not listed to file more than 11,000 valid signatures to run.

The Michigan Republican Party named only Trump as a candidate. But Benson, who must include individuals generally advocated as potential candidates, also listed former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh as Republican candidates.

Billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is moving toward a bid, is listed as a Democratic candidate.

