× 3 hurt in crash at Ottawa County intersection

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash at an intersection in Georgetown Township.

The crash happened at 12:22 p.m. at the intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 28th Avenue.

Authorities say a man heading west on Port Sheldon Street had a medical issue, causing him to run a red light and hit another vehicle going through the intersection.

The man who caused the crash had to be freed from his vehicle by first responders. Both drivers and a 3-year-old were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.