3 hurt in crash at Ottawa County intersection

Posted 5:41 PM, November 13, 2019, by

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash at an intersection in Georgetown Township.

The crash happened at 12:22 p.m. at the intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 28th Avenue.

Authorities say a man heading west on Port Sheldon Street had a medical issue, causing him to run a red light and hit another vehicle going through the intersection.

The man who caused the crash had to be freed from his vehicle by first responders. Both drivers and a 3-year-old were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.