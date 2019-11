× Allegan Co. deputies investigating social media threat

WAYLAND, Mich. — Police are investigating a social media threat from a student at Wyaland Union Schools.

Authorities say the suspect posted a photo Tuesday night depicting a weapon warning people not to go to school on Wednesday. The threat wasn’t specific and didn’t target any certain school.

Deputies determined the student didn’t have access to a firearm and the threat was never credible, so classes went on as scheduled Wednesday morning.