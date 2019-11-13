Cassopolis man arrested on child porn charges

Posted 1:26 PM, November 13, 2019, by

A mug shot of Travis Howey.

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A Cassopolis man has been arrested on multiple child porn charges.

Authorities say 40-year-old Travis Howey was arrested at his home following an investigation started by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators searched his home and found multiple devices with evidence to charge him with multiple counts of distributing and creating child pornography.

He was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with three counts of distributing or manufacturing child sexually abusive material, three counts of possessing child sexually abusive material and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted on all charges, he faces up to nearly 200 years in prison.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.