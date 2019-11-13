× Cassopolis man arrested on child porn charges

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A Cassopolis man has been arrested on multiple child porn charges.

Authorities say 40-year-old Travis Howey was arrested at his home following an investigation started by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators searched his home and found multiple devices with evidence to charge him with multiple counts of distributing and creating child pornography.

He was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with three counts of distributing or manufacturing child sexually abusive material, three counts of possessing child sexually abusive material and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted on all charges, he faces up to nearly 200 years in prison.