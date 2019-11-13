School closings & delays

Cocktail Week kicks off in Grand Rapids at 35 bars & distilleries

Posted 3:06 AM, November 13, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fifth annual Cocktail Week GR, presented by Experience Grand Rapids, kicks off Wednesday with more than 35 participating distilleries, bars and restaurants to celebrate Michigan-made specialty cocktails and craft spirits.

 The 12-day celebration runs thru Sunday, November 24 and features cocktail-themed events, some of which are organized by the Grand Rapids Bartenders Guild – USBG, as well as specialty cocktails at local distilleries and restaurants.

A full list of Cocktail Week GR participating locations and events can be found at CocktailWeekGR.com.

The event coincides with the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival, which run November 21-23 at DeVos Place Convention Center. The event features mixologists showcasing their finest spirits as well as a variety of beverage workshops

For more information on Cocktail Week GR, visit CocktailWeekGR.com.

