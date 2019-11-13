× Crash near GVSU ejects driver, closes road

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was taken to the hospital after being ejected from their vehicle in a crash Wednesday morning near Grand Valley State University.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Campus Drive and 48th Avenue, just west of the Allendale campus.

The collision ejected one driver from their vehicle, causing injuries that sent him to the hospital. Authorities said the other driver wasn’t hurt.

48th Avenue will be closed to traffic until crews can clear the scene.