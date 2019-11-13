Deer Widow’s Night Out in Coopersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. -- If you are on the hunt for fun, fashion and food, there is an event downtown Coopersville on Main Street for exclusive sales, live music, giveaways, handmade vendors, food and more from participating merchants.

The Deer Widow's Night Out is planned for Thursday from 5-9 p.m.

Guests can visit different retailers listed below and fill out a card at each store. You can then return the card to The Green Brick Boutique to enter to win an amazing gift basket.

The Green Brick Boutique

Get 15% off your boutique purchase, get first dibs on tons of new arrivals debuting during the event, enjoy yummy snacks and live music! Plus, shop some of our favorite Michigan-made handcrafted businesses at our Mini Makers Market located in our second floor loft--including Emerald + Clay, Headbandits, Lucky Shoe Arts, Shirley Road, and Adventure Textiles.

Gallery 293: Custom Picture Framing

Exclusive sale on ready-made frames that make perfect gifts plus tour their beautiful executive loft available for short-term rental through VRBO and Airbnb.

Philips Jewelers

New product demonstrations, exclusive in-store discounts, refreshments, and a drawing for a necklace. Proceeds will be donated to a local charity.

Coopersville Hardware & Feed

Decorate your own gift basket free of charge and purchase items from your local hardware to fill it! Get 10% off all items in your basket. Ideas for basket themes include new home owners basket, crafters basket, gardeners basket and more!

Daniels Beauty Salon

Unique, local handmade vendors and refreshments.

A.K.A. SALON

Exclusive sale on retail haircare products.