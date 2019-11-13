× Family offers $15K reward in 2018 homicide

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The family of a homicide victim is offering a $15,000 reward for information about his death.

Chong Yang was shot and killed in November 2018 while hunting in the Rose Lake State Game Area in Bath Township.

Police still haven’t been able to find Yang’s Remington Modell 1100 shotgun or black backpack he took with him to hunt. Investigators say the gun has a black stock and forearm, and has a scope.

Anyone who sees those items is asked to call the Bath Township Police Department at 517-641-6271.

Police also ask anyone who was hunting in the area on Nov. 16, 2018 who hasn’t spoken with them to call the department or Clinton County dispatchers at 989-224-6792.