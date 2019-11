Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From under the sea right onto the stage of Forest Hills Northern, the student drama department presents "The Little Mermaid."

The show will be performed from November 21-23 at 7 p.m. with an additional show on November 23 at 3 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for students.

For more information, visit fhfineartscenter.com.