Holocaust Survivor speaks at Kent District Library

Posted 11:40 PM, November 13, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – A rare opportunity at the Kent District Library Wednesday night in Grand Rapids to hear from 91-year-old Holocaust survivor, Martin Lowenberg.

The library was so packed, they started turning people away because of the fire code.

Lowenberg's story is incredible and tragic.

Nazis burned down his family home in Germany in 1934 and then, after being forcibly separated from his family, he spent four years in five different concentration camps from 1941-1945.

He would never see his parents and twin brothers again.

He's been traveling around Michigan for the past couple days not only reminding people what happened during the Holocaust, but how devastating hate can be.

Lowenberg said, “Even today in this wonderful country of ours, after all that we've been through, there is still Antisemitism. Trust me, more and more because people don’t realize that other people want to enjoy life, but no, you call them names and you harass them. Is that really necessary?”

Before coming to Grand Rapids, Lowenberg was traveling and speaking in the Upper Peninsula.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.