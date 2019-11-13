Holocaust Survivor speaks at Kent District Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – A rare opportunity at the Kent District Library Wednesday night in Grand Rapids to hear from 91-year-old Holocaust survivor, Martin Lowenberg.

The library was so packed, they started turning people away because of the fire code.

Lowenberg's story is incredible and tragic.

Nazis burned down his family home in Germany in 1934 and then, after being forcibly separated from his family, he spent four years in five different concentration camps from 1941-1945.

He would never see his parents and twin brothers again.

He's been traveling around Michigan for the past couple days not only reminding people what happened during the Holocaust, but how devastating hate can be.

Lowenberg said, “Even today in this wonderful country of ours, after all that we've been through, there is still Antisemitism. Trust me, more and more because people don’t realize that other people want to enjoy life, but no, you call them names and you harass them. Is that really necessary?”

Before coming to Grand Rapids, Lowenberg was traveling and speaking in the Upper Peninsula.