Michigan opens door to recreational pot sales in December

Edible marijuana infused products by Dixie are displayed at the Cannabis World Congress Conference on June 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan is opening the door to the sale of marijuana for recreational use starting in December, which is earlier than expected.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued an advisory bulletin Wednesday.

It says businesses that are licensed to grow, process or sell marijuana for medical use can, beginning Dec. 1, transfer half their inventory to the recreational market if they have the necessary license. Some recreational licenses are expected to be approved soon.

Dispensaries will be able to transfer half of each type of marijuana product but only if it has been in inventory for at least 30 days.

Recreational marijuana is unlikely to available on a widespread basis in Michigan until licensed growers can harvest the first crop, possibly in March or April.

