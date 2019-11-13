More snow expected tonight into Thursday

Posted 4:58 AM, November 13, 2019, by

West Michigan - More snow is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday morning with our next quick clipper system. A general 1 to 3 inches of snowfall can be possible for most. Our highest snowfall totals will be found north and west in Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties where we could see a possible 3 to 5 inches of snowfall. A Winter Weather Advisory begins this afternoon at 1 o'clock for those three counties and continues through Thursday morning. Check back throughout the day for updates and plan ahead for extra time on your Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

