Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Kalamazoo County is unveiling it's new shelter building to help find animals their forever homes.

It's located right off Lamont Street just south of Lake Street. The nearly five million dollar project was approved last year to replace the existing facility there.

It features a new wing dedicated to meet and greets among other things.

There's an open house at the shelter on Saturday, November 23 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for those who want to check it out.

2. The 58th annual Kalamazoo Holiday Parade is happening this weekend.

There's going to be a couple new friendly faces this year like characters from "Frozen" and "Paw Patrol", and Fox 17 will also be taking part.

Plus, you'll be able to vote on your favorite part of the parade and be entered for a chance to win $100 Downtown Dollars people can use at more than 20 businesses in the area.

Be sure to save a spot along Lovell Street at, or before 11 a.m. this Saturday.

3. Today marks the start of Cocktail Week in Grand Rapids.

More than 35 bars, distilleries, and restaurants are taking part in the 5th year of the event. It features Michigan-made specialty cocktails and craft spirits.

The 12-day event runs through Sunday, November 24 and coincides with the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival which runs November 21-23.

4. The Starbucks Reserve Roastery Chicago, the largest Starbucks in the world, opens this Friday on the Magnificent Mile.

The 35,000-square-foot Reserve Roastery features a unique menu of Starbucks reserve specialty coffee, a boutique Italian bakery, and a bar featuring coffee cocktails.

The Chicago roastery is the sixth Starbucks Roastery in the world, joining locations in Seattle, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Milan.

5. Dig out your favorite cardigan from the closet because today we're celebrating World Kindness Day, Mister Rogers style. It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood, perfect for celebrating an American icon.

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood's studio in Pittsburgh is asking fans to honor the late Fred Rogers by wearing a cardigan, one of Mister Rogers' most famous looks.

The studio is hoping to spread kindness by reminding people of Mister Rogers life lessons including helping others.

Spread the love by sharing a photo of you in your Mister Rogers inspired sweater using the #CardiganDay.