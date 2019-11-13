Police search for suspect wanted on weapons charges

Posted 4:34 PM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:36PM, November 13, 2019

Police serving a search warrant on Nov. 13, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There was a heavy police presence in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon as they searched for a suspect who is wanted on weapons violations.

Grand Rapids police say they were helping Michigan State Police serve a search warrant at a home on Highland Street near College Avenue.

Investigators thought the suspect was in the upper level of the home but have since learned they weren’t there.

Police couldn’t provide further information other than the charges were out of Calhoun County.

