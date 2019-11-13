Schoolcraft aiming to be at its best against Lumen Christi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. -- The Schoolcraft football team is attempting to end the longest winning streak in the state.

Jackson Lumen Christi (10-0) has won 33 consecutive football games dating back to week three of 2017 and the Titans are three time-defending state champions in division six.

The Eagles will play at Lumen Christi Friday night at 7 p.m. in a division seven regional final.

"We always talk about playing our best and if we play our best game then it really doesn't matter what our opponent does," second year head coach Nathan Ferency said. "Our focus is always we are going to play our best football and limit mistakes and limit penalties and don't turn the ball over and if we do those things at the end of the day the scoreboard will be what it is and if that is a win and we move onto the semis, great, if it is a loss and we played our best then we will go home happy."

Schoolcraft (10-1) has outscored its two playoff opponents 104-16. It has refocused since its lone loss in week nine to Kalamazoo United.

"We have a lot of confidence but I think the loss week nine kind of made us take a step back and reflect on what we really need to work on," junior receiver and safety Jimmy Downs said. "I think that was kind of a good thing for us because we looked at that as kind of a road block and it helped us a lot."

The Eagles are looking for their first trip to the state semifinals since the 2001 state championship season.