Sheriff: Suspect found hiding under mattress after fleeing traffic stop

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is facing multiple charges after the sheriff’s office says he fled during a traffic stop, crashed his car, and then tried to hide in an apartment.

The incident started late Tuesday night in the area of Stadium Drive and South 9th Street in Oshtemo Township of Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the driver sped away when a deputy tried to pull him over for a moving violation, before crashing into a snowbank.

Deputies say the driver, a 28-year-old Kalamazoo man, then left the car and ran away from the scene.

A K9 track found the suspect in an apartment on Andover Drive.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and arrested the suspect after finding him hiding under a mattress.

The suspect now faces charges for fleeing and eluding along with resisting arrest. In addition to the new charges resulting from this incident, the suspect is also currently wanted by the Michigan Department of Corrections for a parole violation stemming from an original charge of armed robbery.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.