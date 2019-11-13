Sith Lord gives blood, saves lives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Darth Maul took time away from oppressing rebel forces and chasing down Queen Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker to save lives.

OK… not really… but Versiti Blood Center of Michigan was visited by many cosplayers at their booth at Grand Rapids Comic Con including the Sith costume-clad man pictured here.

The donation center posted their thanks to Maul on their Facebook page. Versiti collected 98 units at GR Comic Con, which they say can help nearly 300 patients. Some of which may be rebel forces – but don’t tell that to Darth Maul.