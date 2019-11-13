Snow to cause slippery roadways this evening and overnight

Posted 10:35 AM, November 13, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN-- Another snow system, albeit weaker than its predecessor, is headed in the direction of West Michigan for this evening and overnight. A couple of our West Michigan counties have been placed under advisories for this afternoon / evening and overnight.

Officially, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Muskegon and Oceana Counties from 1 P.M. this afternoon until 10 A.M. Thursday morning. These locations can look for a total of 2-4," with some possible 5" totals as a lake-effect contribution helps increase the prospect for accumulation in these areas.

The synoptic snow, or system-generated snow, will not be great for most of us but will likely be enough to cause for slippery and snow-covered roadways mid-late evening into the overnight. Snow amounts from Grand Rapids to Kalamazoo and Battle Creek will likely be on the order of a coating to an inch and one-half. Lesser amounts look likely nearer the Indiana Line.

Slippery roadways will likely be a factor for the Thursday morning commute as well. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for updates throughout the day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.