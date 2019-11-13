Teen arrested in latest threat against Kalamazoo County school

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old girl is under arrest, following another threat made against Loy Norrix High School.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it was tipped off about the post on social media on Tuesday night. Officers worked through the night to identify a suspect.

Investigators got a search warrant for a home on Vanzee Avenue near Reed Avenue, seizing several electronic devices believed to have been used to make the threat. Police say no weapon was found, and they believe the threat was not credible.

The teenager is facing one count of making a terrorist threat. She is the second teen charged in connection to the string of threats made against schools in Kalamazoo County this week.