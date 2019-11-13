× Teen killed in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen was killed early Wednesday morning in a shooting in Kalamazoo.

Police were called at 1:26 a.m. to Hidden Hills Drive on a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound and rushed them to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators determined an altercation happened within the apartment complex and identified the suspect as a 22-year-old Kalamazoo man. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other before the shooting but didn’t know exactly what led up to it.

Around 11:30 a.m., the suspect was found and arrested on a charge of open murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.