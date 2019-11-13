Teen killed in Kalamazoo shooting

Posted 3:28 PM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:30PM, November 13, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen was killed early Wednesday morning in a shooting in Kalamazoo.

Police were called at 1:26 a.m. to Hidden Hills Drive on a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound and rushed them to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators determined an altercation happened within the apartment complex and identified the suspect as a 22-year-old Kalamazoo man. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other before the shooting but didn’t know exactly what led up to it.

Around 11:30 a.m., the suspect was found and arrested on a charge of open murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.