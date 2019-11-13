× The Rapid ending sale of paper bus tickets, passes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A heads up to those of you who rely on using bus services from The Rapid.

As of Thursday November 14, The Rapid will no longer be selling paper tickets or passes on the bus, at the Rapid Central Station or online.

Customers will have to switch to the Wave card to continue riding the bus.

Cash will continue to be accepted as bus fare indefinitely.

You can purchase and reload a Wave card at Rapid Central Station, online, and at more than 60+ retail locations.

You don’t need a smartphone, internet access, or a debit or credit card to purchase or reload a Wave card.

Paper tickets will still continue to be accepted as fare until summer 2020.

To learn more about the benefits of the wave card compared to a paper ticket, see below.