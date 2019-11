BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are in the hospital after crashing into a tree.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies were told of a crash on West Blue Water Highway. They believe the 47 year-old driver was suffering a medical issue when the vehicle went off the road and drove into a tree. The 15 year-old passenger and the driver were taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with non-life threatening injuries.