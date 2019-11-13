Upcoming events with the West Michigan Tourist Association

LowellArts Holiday Artists Market

● The annual LowellArts Holiday Artists Market begins November 14th and runs through December 23rd

● Artwork and other handmade items from over 50 Michigan artists are available for purchase during the gift-giving season. Items include: pottery, paintings, photography, jewelry, textiles, glasswork, handbags, woodwork, metalwork, basketry, ornaments, soaps, and more

● Artists Market hours are noon-5:00pm Sundays and Mondays, 10:00am-6:00pm Tuesdays through Saturdays at LowellArts, 223 W Main Street Lowell

Silver Bells in the City

● Lansing welcomes the holiday season with the 35th Annual Silver Bells in the City, Friday, November 22nd

● Event includes the Electric Light Parade at 6pm, with over 50 parade entries and a special marching band contest for the Best Illuminated Band

● Stop by the Silver Bells Village, hosting vendors from around the state, for refreshments, do some holiday shopping, and purchase your commemorative ornament.

● The State Capital tree will be lit around 7:35, followed by a special fireworks display over the Capital Dome.

Journeyman Distillery Autumn Artisans Market

● November 23rd and 24th, artists and makers of all kinds will fill Journeyman Distillery’s iconic event spaces in Three Oaks for the annual Autumn Artisan Market

● Wander the historic Featherbone Corset Factory with your favorite craft cocktail in hand and meet some of the area's talented creative professionals.

● You'll find gifts for everyone on your list while supporting our local artisans.

● Saturday, 10:30am-7:00pm, Sunday 10:30am-5:00pm

We Will Rock You the Musical

● November 22nd & 23rd at Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant

● Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs, We Will Rock You follows two revolutionaries as they try to save Rock in a post apocalyptic world.

● Tickets available at soaringeaglecasino.com

