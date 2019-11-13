Walk among the dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest this weekend

Posted 11:39 AM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38AM, November 13, 2019

Walk among the dinosaurs and experience the Cretaceous period live and in-person this weekend at Jurassic Quest inside DeVos Place.

Jurassic Quest is America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event. Over 80 true-to-life size dinosaurs will wander the venue floor, interacting with guests.

In addition to life-like Dinosaurs Exhibits, there will be multiple attractions and activities teaching guests all about dinosaurs and paleontology. Guests can dig up fossils, ride on the back of a huge 24-foot T-Rex, and many more dinosaur themed rides.

Jurassic Quest will take place November 15-17 at the following times:

  • Friday: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets or get more information, visit jurassicquest.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.