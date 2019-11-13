Walk among the dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walk among the dinosaurs and experience the Cretaceous period live and in-person this weekend at Jurassic Quest inside DeVos Place.

Jurassic Quest is America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event. Over 80 true-to-life size dinosaurs will wander the venue floor, interacting with guests.

In addition to life-like Dinosaurs Exhibits, there will be multiple attractions and activities teaching guests all about dinosaurs and paleontology. Guests can dig up fossils, ride on the back of a huge 24-foot T-Rex, and many more dinosaur themed rides.

Jurassic Quest will take place November 15-17 at the following times:

Friday: 3 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets or get more information, visit jurassicquest.com.