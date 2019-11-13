‘We love you, Alex!’ Contestant on ‘Jeopardy!’ moves Trebek

Posted 6:30 AM, November 13, 2019, by

Alex Trebek speaks at the ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on November 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek got choked up when he read the final response from a Brown University student who wanted to show support as he battles pancreatic cancer.

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer.

Instead of writing a correct response, Gaur wrote “We love you, Alex!” He substituted a heart in place of the word love.

Trebek’s voice cracked slightly as he thanked Gaur, telling him, “That’s very kind.”

Gaur was eliminated in the semifinals for the Tournament of Champions. He tweeted that Trebek had just “shared with us that he was reenteering treatment” and “we were all hurting for him so badly.”

Trebek announced in September he had resumed chemotherapy.

The Final Jeopardy clue had sought the title of a groundbreaking 1890 expose of poverty in New York City slums.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.