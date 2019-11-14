2 arrested in arson at Niles Walmart

Posted 12:49 PM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:48PM, November 14, 2019

NILES, Mich. — Two people have been arrested for their alleged roles in an arson at the Niles Walmart.

Investigators were called to the store at 1:44 on Oct. 31 after two people set fire to some items in the apparel department. Nobody was injured in the incident, but the store had to be evacuated and several items were destroyed.

Investigators had been searching for the suspects until Wednesday, when Stephen Taghon and Paula Kryski were arrested in Indiana.

Taghon is facing charges of third-degree arson, larceny in a building and third-degree retail fraud. Kryski is charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree arson and third-degree retail fraud.

