× Muskegon County offering vape product disposal

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County is offering its residents a free service to dispose of their vape products.

The health department says safely disposing of vaping products prevents hazardous materials in them out of the environment, reduces the risk of accidental skin exposure and limits access to minors.

People who want to dispose of their devices are asked to put all its parts in a sealed leak-proof bag. They can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Public Health – Muskegon County at 209 E Apple Ave. in Muskegon.