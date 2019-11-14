Former northern MI teacher killed in Dominican Republic

Posted 11:32 AM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:49AM, November 14, 2019

A photo of Patricia Anton. (Courtesy: 3 Mariposas Montessori)

(FOX 17) — A former northern Michigan elementary school teacher was bound and strangled to death in the Dominican Republic.

FOX News reports 63-year-old Patricia Anton’s body was found Tuesday in her apartment in what investigators believe was a robbery gone wrong. Anton was in the Dominican Republic to work for 3 Mariposas Montessori, which lists her as a consultant on its website.

Dominican police said a television, computer and other items were reportedly missing from her home. No suspects have been identified at this point in the investigation.

The Montessori’s website says she has 20 years of teaching experience, worked as a legislative aide in Lansing and volunteers in Guatemala City, Guatemela and the Dominican Republic.

