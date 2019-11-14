Aquinas program to make tuition more affordable

Posted 1:25 PM, November 14, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College is launching a program to make attending the school more affordable.

In addition to helping with cost, The Aquinas Commitment also promises to help students graduate on time and prepare them for a career once they graduate.

Starting next fall, Aquinas will cover costs of tuition, housing and fees for students who qualify for financial need through their Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

To qualify, students will have to have a 3.4 GPA in high school and score an 1100 on the SAT or an equivalent score on the ACT. They will also need to be a full-time student in a bachelor’s degree program.

More information on the program can be found on the school’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.