Battle Creek boy shot with father’s gun

Posted 3:33 PM, November 14, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Wednesday after shooting himself with his father’s gun.

Police said the boy was shot in the buttocks at his home on Battle Creek Avenue.

The child’s father took him to a Battle Creek hospital after the incident. He has since been transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo to be treated for injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

Police said the father told investigators he was playing a game on the couch while his son was sleeping in the bedroom. The man told them he went to the bathroom and heard a pop while walking back to the living room when his son came running to him, investigators said.

When officers went to the home, the gun was on the coach loaded with the safety off.

