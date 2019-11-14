Battle Creek men get 5 years in prison on drug charges

Posted 12:09 PM, November 14, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Battle Creek men have been sentenced to five years in prison on federal drug charges.

Elias Mills was arrested during a traffic stop while traveling from Detroit to Battle Creek. During the stop, a K-9 found drugs in a woman’s body cavity.

Investigators later searched Ralph Knox’s Battle Creek home and found drugs in his kitchen drawer. Authorities say the drawer wasn’t locked and four minors lived in the home.

On Thursday, both were sentenced to five years in prison. The woman’s case is being investigated by state authorities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.