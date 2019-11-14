Battle Creek men get 5 years in prison on drug charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Battle Creek men have been sentenced to five years in prison on federal drug charges.

Elias Mills was arrested during a traffic stop while traveling from Detroit to Battle Creek. During the stop, a K-9 found drugs in a woman’s body cavity.

Investigators later searched Ralph Knox’s Battle Creek home and found drugs in his kitchen drawer. Authorities say the drawer wasn’t locked and four minors lived in the home.

On Thursday, both were sentenced to five years in prison. The woman’s case is being investigated by state authorities.