GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Firefighters say a family's cat is being credited with saving the lives of its family after a fire

It happened in the 700 block of Coit Avenue Northeast early Thursday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from the first and second floor.

Firefighters say the family's cat alerted them to the fire, allowing them to escape without injury.

Luckily, no one was hurt.