Dentist office makes music video for food drive

Posted 11:38 PM, November 14, 2019, by

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- A challenge issued to support Give Big, a food and supplies drive was answered in a big way when Dentists at 44 West Dental Professionals took to the dance floor. Shannon Orthodontics challenged local dentist offices to see who could get the most Facebook reactions and hopefully donations for the drive.

Give Big is accepting non-perishables, hygiene products, and over the counter medication for the needy in the Grandville area.

For more information on the drive, click here.

As for the contest - we think it might be your move, Doctor Shannon.

