× Drew Gommesen’s TD grab wins play of the week

(FOX 17) — Grand Rapids Catholic Central receiver Drew Gommesen’s touchdown catch on a pass from Joey Silveri has been named the play of the week from the district finals.

The senior caught three touchdown passes in the win over Sparta which gave the Cougars a fourth straight district championship.

Catholic Central is hosting Cadillac this Saturday at 1 p.m. with a chance to win a fourth consecutive regional title.