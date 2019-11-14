Three-antlered deer in U.P. caught on camera

Posted 2:30 PM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:10PM, November 14, 2019

(Courtesy: Steve Lindberg)

(FOX 17) — A former Michigan representative from the Upper Peninsula caught a three-antlered deer on camera this weekend. 3 ANTLER DEER

Steve Lindberg posts a photo to his Facebook page every day. Many of them are pictures of nature, and on November 10 he snapped images of the deer with three antlers.

He says at the time he did not even realize how many antlers the deer had, being too focused on getting a good shot. It wasn’t until he put the photos on his computer that he realized what he captured.

Lindberg posted a photo that day to Facebook, and since then nearly two-thousand people have shared it. The attention is coming from across the globe, with the London Times, Washington Post, and CBC all interviewing Lindberg about the deer.

With firearm season about to kick off, Lindberg is being coy about exactly where he spotted the deer.

For seven years he has been doing a photo of the day post. While this one is bringing him the most fame, it is still not his favorite picture. Lindberg says that changes everyday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.