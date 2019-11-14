× Three-antlered deer in U.P. caught on camera

(FOX 17) — A former Michigan representative from the Upper Peninsula caught a three-antlered deer on camera this weekend.

Steve Lindberg posts a photo to his Facebook page every day. Many of them are pictures of nature, and on November 10 he snapped images of the deer with three antlers.

He says at the time he did not even realize how many antlers the deer had, being too focused on getting a good shot. It wasn’t until he put the photos on his computer that he realized what he captured.

Lindberg posted a photo that day to Facebook, and since then nearly two-thousand people have shared it. The attention is coming from across the globe, with the London Times, Washington Post, and CBC all interviewing Lindberg about the deer.

With firearm season about to kick off, Lindberg is being coy about exactly where he spotted the deer.

For seven years he has been doing a photo of the day post. While this one is bringing him the most fame, it is still not his favorite picture. Lindberg says that changes everyday.