Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- This Saturday you can take part in the GRAM Family Day: The Art of Wordless Storytelling

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, 101 Monroe Center, Grand Rapids.

It is free for members, adults $10, kids $6, 5 and under free, all activities included with admission.

For more information, click here.