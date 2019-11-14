× GRPD seeking tips on ‘suspicious van’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are seeking tips regarding a suspicious vehicle in the city.

Police said the vehicle is described as being a rusty, older model white van and was seen in the area of Burton Street and Buchanan Avenue.

The driver attempted to talk with kids walking to school in the morning, police say. He is described as a white man in his 50s.

No children have been harmed at this point, but police are asking people to call them if they see a suspicious vehicle matching the van’s description.

A report can be made by calling GRPD at 616-456-3400, emailing grpdinfo@grand-rapids.mi.us or calling Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.