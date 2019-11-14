GRPD seeking tips on ‘suspicious van’

Posted 4:08 PM, November 14, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are seeking tips regarding a suspicious vehicle in the city.

Police said the vehicle is described as being a rusty, older model white van and was seen in the area of Burton Street and Buchanan Avenue.

The driver attempted to talk with kids walking to school in the morning, police say. He is described as a white man in his 50s.

No children have been harmed at this point, but police are asking people to call them if they see a suspicious vehicle matching the van’s description.

A report can be made by calling GRPD at 616-456-3400, emailing grpdinfo@grand-rapids.mi.us or calling Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.